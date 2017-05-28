Palm Harbor Scouts pay respect to veterans

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – This Memorial Day means different things to different people.

Some see it as a long weekend to relax and unwind, while so many others take the time to pause and remember all those who fought for our country and are still fighting for it today, including some Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from Palm Harbor.

One by one and very carefully on Saturday, the boys and girls placed American flags next to graves of the people who served our country.

“Just show your respect,” Boy Scout Tomas Borree said. “Just don’t say like, oh, it’s Memorial Day. We gotta do something to show our respect.”

That’s what Boree and countless others do each and every year at the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens of Palm Harbor.

It’s an annual tradition for the scouts to learn about freedom, respect and service, while at the same time, getting the opportunity to earn merit badges.

“They fought for your country so I think that you could just take a little bit of time just to respect them,” Scout Henry Koljeski told News Channel 8.

Jerry Woloszynski is the den leader of Pack 475 in Palm Harbor, and is also a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I know the sacrifices that veterans and their families make and those that are currently serving and their families that move around the country and around the world,” Wolosynski said. “That’s a lot of commitment for the families as well as the family members.”

The weather couldn’t have been more beautiful as the kids learn at an early age the sacrifices so many have made for all of us.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be here,” Scout Aaron Smith said.

“Since we have all these awesome veterans, we should honor them because they served their life in the military, army, navy, just to protect our country,” his brother William told News Channel 8.

The 31st Annual Memorial Day service will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbo on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Hundreds of people are expected to attend and it is open to the public.

