Man with dementia missing from Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Officers say 77-year-old Vincent Schill was last seen going for a walk in the area of Drew Street.

He is 6 feet tall and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, blue jeans and a navy shirt.

If you see him, you should call (727) 562-4242.

