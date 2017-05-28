Man arrested for Largo murder, woman arrested for child neglect

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A transient man has been arrested for a murder that happened last week in Largo.

The victim, 47-year-old Ricky Garland, was found in the parking lot of the Andrea Cove Motel on 106th Avenue North Thursday night with several gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives investigating his death found two children alone at the motel when they arrived.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Angel Martinez and 23-year-old Larrisha Williams were seen in a parked car next to the motel’s parking lot with Williams’ two children the night of the murder.

Martinez and Williams are in a relationship and got into an argument that night. Deputies say Martinez had a handgun in his lap and, at some point during the argument, shot Garland who was in the motel parking lot.

Martinez then left the scene. Detectives found him in St. Petersburg on Saturday afternoon and charged him with second-degree murder.

Detectives say Williams left her two young children alone in an apartment the night of the murder. She is facing two counts of felony child neglect.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES