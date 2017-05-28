Florida could pave new changes in ‘stand your ground’ laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott must soon decide whether to sign a measure making it harder to prosecute people who claim they committed violence in self-defense.

If he does sign it into law, Florida would be the first state in the nation to spell out that prosecutors, not defendants, have the burden of proof in pre-trial “stand your ground” hearings.

If prosecutors cannot show “clear and convincing evidence” that rules out self-defense, then the defendant would be given immunity and never face trial.

The measure is a priority for the National Rifle Association. But some crime victims worry that many more people will die if it becomes law.

Either way, prosecutors say they would essentially have to try each crime of violence twice to rule out false claims of self-defense.

