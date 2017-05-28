Fire shuts down part of SR-60 in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a structure fire at a mobile home park in Mulberry.

The fire is at the Willow Oak II Mobile Home Park, in the area of Shady Hammock Drive and State Road 60.

State Road 60 has been shut down between Bailey Road and Luel Road due to a mix of smoke from the fire and fog. Deputies say there is zero visibility in the area.

Flares have been put out and traffic is being re-routed.

