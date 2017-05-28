FHP: Tampa family seriously injured after I-4 crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several members of a Tampa family were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-4 Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver, Keith O’Dell Carson, 29, was traveling eastbound on the interstate near SR-574, on the outside lane of the road when he lost control of his vehicle.

His Chevrolet Suburban left the roadway and went onto the grass shoulder of the interstate, then overturned, rotated and collided with a chain link fence, according to a FHP report. After hitting the fence, a trailer he was towing also overturned.

All eight passengers in the car, who are between the ages of 1 and 26, sustained serious injuries. They were all transported to Tampa General Hospital. Their current conditions remain unknown.

Carson suffered minor injuries and was also sent to Tampa General.

Troopers say everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that the incident was not alcohol-related.

Charges against the driver are still pending.

