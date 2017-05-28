8 most viral stories of the week on WFLA.com | May 22 -28

THE WEEK’S MOST VIRAL HEADLINES
- Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped
- Woman traveling country paying drug addicts to get vasectomies, tubes tied
- Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in the ‘80s
- Clearwater woman victim of makeup line scam claimed to be started by ‘Fixer Upper’ star
- Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily
- Legendary Southern rock singer Gregg Allman dies at 69
- 2 charged after forcing baby alligator to drink beer
- VIDEO: Tarpon Springs police honor slain officer at his children’s graduation
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT