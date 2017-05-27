VIDEO: Tarpon Springs police honor slain officer at his children’s graduation

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly a dozen police officers attended the graduation ceremony of the children of Tarpon Springs Police Officer Charles Roger ‘Charlie’ Kondek, who was killed in the line of duty in December 2014.
At River Ridge High School on Saturday, Kondek’s fellow officers cheered on his children, Aleena and Brandon as they received their diplomas, giving them hugs and posing for pictures.
It was all in honor of Kondek, a 17-year veteran of the police department.
Kondek was shot, ran over and killed at an apartment complex in Tarpon Springs after responding to a noise complaint. His shooter, Marco Antonio Parilla, 23 is awaiting trial for first-degree murder.
Police Chief Robert Kochen told News Channel 8, Kondek was an excellent officer and also as a friend.
“Charlie was a great officer, a great father, a great family,” Kochen said. “In a smaller agency, when you know people, like they’re your friends. It’s tough.”
