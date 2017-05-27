Sen. Kaine’s son, 7 others, charged in protest of pro-Trump event

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s youngest son was among eight people charged for allegedly disrupting a March rally in support of President Donald Trump.
Linwood “Woody” Kaine, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public.
Seven other people were also charged, including two with felonies.
A criminal complaint says Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the rally and entered the Capitol. One group member threw a smoke bomb inside. The complaint says the 24-year-old Kaine was among those who ran away, and he initially resisted arrest.
Kaine doesn’t have a listed number and it’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Tim Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s running mate.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Police: Man critically injured after crash with driver involved in road rage incident in Pinellas Park
- Apps infected with malware may have impacted up to 36 million Android devices
- 2 charged after forcing baby alligator to drink beer
- Brandon middle school students facing felony child pornography charges
- Pasco mom missing almost 2 months, case a high priority for sheriff’s office
- Police: Man hurling racial slurs kills 2, injures 1 on train
- NOAA predicts above-normal 2017 hurricane season