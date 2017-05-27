Police search for missing, endangered girls from New Port Richey

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The New Port Richey Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing, endangered girls.

Abigail, 5 and Johanna, 16 went missing from their home on 6430 Polk Street in New Port Richey around 8:09 pm.

Abigail is described as a light-skinned black female. She has a thin build and is and approximately 3 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with text that reads “I heart (shape) Great Parent Snack Company.”

Johanna is described as a thin black female. She is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Police say Johanna is mentally handicap and non-verbal. Her family says she has the mentality of a 5-year-old.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or Det.Corporal Williams at the New Port Richey Police Department (727-841-4550).

