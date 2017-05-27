Police: Man critically injured after crash with driver involved in road rage incident

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a road rage incident ended in a crash that left a man not involved with the incident seriously injured on Friday.

Pinellas Park Police were called to the two-car crash on 49th Street near the US Highway 19 overpass around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say 30-year-old Anthony Powell was driving a Chevy Silverado north on 49th Street, and was involved in a road rage incident with a second unknown truck headed in the same direction. Witnesses say they saw Powell’s truck cutting off the other driver just before the crash happened.

According to police, Powell lost control of his truck under the US-19 overpass, crossed over the median into the exit ramp lane for the highway, and crashed with a Nissan Xtera driven by 52-year-old Timothy Ilyes.

Ilyes was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is in critical but stable condition.

Powell’s truck flipped during the crash but he and his passenger were not injured.

The second truck involved in the road rage incident didn’t stay on scene and has not been identified by police yet.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the road rage incident or crash to call them at (727) 369-7864. You should also call if you know where the second truck is.

