Judge denies accused man’s request to juggle during trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has denied a man’s request to juggle during his trial to show jurors he was just clowning around when he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store.
The Republican reports that a Springfield judge on Thursday rejected Orlando Melendez’s request to juggle for jurors when the case goes to trial. He claimed in his written motion that he is a real clown.
Melendez has pleaded not guilty to charges he used a toy gun to try to rob a convenience store in December.
The 20-year-old man, who is representing himself, asked that he be allowed to juggle three wads of paper for 20 seconds to show jurors that the alleged attempted robbery was a misunderstanding.
Jury selection is set to begin June 8.
