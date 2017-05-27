IS claims responsibility for deadly Egypt bus attack

CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a remote desert monastery south of Cairo that killed 29.

The group’s news agency, Aamaq, said on Saturday that an IS unit targeted the bus the previous day and put the death toll at 32.

The discrepancy in casualty figures is not uncommon in the aftermath of major attacks by the militants, who have been waging an insurgency centered at northern Sinai, though attacks on the mainland have recently increased.

Egypt responded to the attack, the fourth since December by IS to target Christians, with airstrikes against what the military says are bases in eastern Libya in which the militants have been trained.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES