Hundreds evacuated from theater in London

Police and a bomb disposal unit at the junction between Boscombe Street and Yew Tree Road, after an evacuation took place in the Moss Side area of Manchester, England, Saturday, May 27, 2017. British police say they are evacuating residents around a house being searched in connection with the Manchester concert bombing. Police are searching a number of properties and have 11 suspects in custody in connection with Monday’s explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which killed more than 20 people and injured dozens. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Hundreds of people have been evacuated from London’s Old Vic Theatre during a performance and police say they are on the scene.

Theatergoers tweeted that a matinee performance of “Woyzeck” starring John Boyega was halted by theater staff and audience and cast were told to leave.

Photos showed police tape cordoning off the area around the theater, near the city’s busy Waterloo Station, which handles both trains and the tube. Police say officers are at the theater but are not giving further details.

Britain is under heightened security after Monday’s deadly bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

