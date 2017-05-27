‘Flags-in’ Memorial Day ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (WFLA/WJLA) – An annual memorial ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday.

WJLA reports soldiers placed U.S. flags at the graves of fallen service members.

The soldiers simply call it ”flags-in.”

It was the first “flags-in” for Specialist Kristen Pinnock, from Maine.

“I’m thinking about the families, what they had gone through,” she told WJLA. “What they still go through.”

“It really pulls at your heartstrings as it reminds you that we’ll always be there, we’ll always honor our guys,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Kohne.

The “flags-in” ceremony has been held every year since the 3rd U.S. Infantry was designated as the Army’s official ceremonial unit.

