FHP: Drunk driver hits patrol car, two troopers and another DUI suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two troopers were injured overnight in Escambia County after a drunk driver ran into them while they were stopping another DUI suspect who was driving the wrong way, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP says Trooper Sebastian Vo was traveling on US-29 around 3:00 am when he noticed Osman Fuentez Hernandez, 29, of Pensacola driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Trooper Vo conducted a traffic stop and Trooper Chad Lynch and a sheriff’s office deputy arrived in an unmarked ECSO patrol car to assist.

The ECSO patrol car was parked in the center lane of the highway with the lights flashing. Trooper Vo sat in a car parked directly behind the suspect’s vehicle.

Trooper Lynch had stepped out of the car to remove Hernandez from his vehicle.

As Trooper Lynch was questioning Hernandez, another vehicle, being driven by John Pluas, 32, of Pompano Beach, failed to yield and rear-ended the unoccupied patrol car.

The collision caused the ECSO patrol car to run into Trooper Vo’s patrol car, injuring the trooper.

Pluas’ car continued to travel and hit Trooper Lynch and Hernandez.

Trooper Lynch sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. He was later released.

Trooper Vo and Hernandez were also taken to Sacred Heart to treat minor injuries and both were later released.

Pluas was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Hernandez is currently under investigation for driving under the influence.

No further information is available at this time.

