Deputies: Man upset about wait time at Seminole dental clinic hit security guard

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies say a security guard at a dental clinic was hit in the face by a man looking to be treated for tooth pain.

Investigators say 18-year-old Reginald Boone Jr. went to the University of Florida Dental School at St. Petersburg College for treatment on Friday afternoon, and ended up getting upset about how long it was taking for him to be seen.

According to employees, he went into an area of the office where other patients were being treated and started causing a disturbance by cursing and yelling.

Security Officer Pierre Planchet, who is over the age of 65, was called to escort Boone out. Deputies say Boone was arguing and cursing at him, and hit him in the chest with both hands before hitting him twice in the face with a closed fist.

Boone admitted he knew Planchet was a security guard, and was arrested for felony battery on a law enforcement officer/security guard.

