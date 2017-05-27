Crash causes backups on I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Transportation is responding to a crash on I-275 in Tampa.

All northbound lanes are blocked at Exit 48 Sligh Ave. Traffic is backed up until Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to the FDOT.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.

