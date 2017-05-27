Crash causes backups on I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Transportation is responding to a crash on I-275 in Tampa.
All northbound lanes are blocked at Exit 48 Sligh Ave. Traffic is backed up until Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to the FDOT.
This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Legendary Southern rock singer Gregg Allman dies at 69
- Apps infected with malware may have impacted up to 36 million Android devices
- 2 charged after forcing baby alligator to drink beer
- Brandon middle school students facing felony child pornography charges
- Pasco mom missing almost 2 months, case a high priority for sheriff’s office
- Police: Man hurling racial slurs kills 2, injures 1 on train
- NOAA predicts above-normal 2017 hurricane season