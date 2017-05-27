Apps infected with malware may have impacted up to 36 million Android devices

(WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play.

Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated. Google removed the apps from the Play store after being notified of the threat by Check Point.

The researchers describe “Judy” as an auto-clicking adware that uses infected devices to generate fraudulent clicks on ads. This, in turn, generates revenues for the people who are behind it.

According to Check Point, the apps reached somewhere between 4.5 to 18.5 million downloads. They believe 8.5 to 36.5 million users could be affected.

Check Point released this list of malicious apps developed by Kiniwini:

  • Fashion Judy: Snow Queen style
  • Animal Judy: Persian cat care
  • Fashion Judy: Pretty rapper
  • Fashion Judy: Teacher style
  • Animal Judy: Dragon care
  • Chef Judy: Halloween Cookies
  • Fashion Judy: Wedding Party
  • Animal Judy: Teddy Bear care
  • Fashion Judy: Bunny Girl Style
  • Fashion Judy: Frozen Princess
  • Chef Judy: Triangular Kimbap
  • Chef Judy: Udong Maker – Cook
  • Fashion Judy: Uniform style
  • Animal Judy: Rabbit care
  • Fashion Judy: Vampire style
  • Animal Judy: Nine-Tailed Fox
  • Chef Judy: Jelly Maker – Cook
  • Chef Judy: Chicken Maker
  • Animal Judy: Sea otter care
  • Animal Judy: Elephant care
  • Judy’s Happy House
  • Chef Judy: Hotdog Maker – Cook
  • Chef Judy: Birthday Food Maker
  • Fashion Judy: Wedding day
  • Fashion Judy: Waitress style
  • Chef Judy: Character Lunch
  • Chef Judy: Picnic Lunch Maker
  • Animal Judy: Rudolph care
  • Judy’s Hospital: Pediatrics
  • Fashion Judy: Country style
  • Animal Judy: Feral Cat care
  • Fashion Judy: Twice Style
  • Fashion Judy: Myth Style
  • Animal Judy: Fennec Fox care
  • Animal Judy: Dog care
  • Fashion Judy: Couple Style
  • Animal Judy: Cat care
  • Fashion Judy: Halloween style
  • Fashion Judy: EXO Style
  • Chef Judy: Dalgona Maker
  • Chef Judy: ServiceStation Food
  • Judy’s Spa Salon

You can read Check Point’s full report on the malware by visiting their website.

