12-year-old boy killed in Florida when boat crashed into bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – A 12-year-old boy was killed and three relatives were injured after their 32-foot boat crashed into a Fort Myers bridge.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission said there was no known immediate cause for the crash in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports that the boy’s brother, father and grandfather had injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Wildlife commission spokesman Brian Norris says the boat was going through the canal beneath the Midpoint Memorial Bridge in Fort Myers. The ultimate destination of the boat trip was the Florida Keys.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES