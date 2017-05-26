Tips for New Dog Owners

Congratulations – it’s a dog! To celebrate the joyous act of adding a dog to a household, the NexGard® (afoxolaner) team is launching an online pet registry. From now to October, visit ItsADog.com to learn important information about new dog ownership, create and share a personalized registry, and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win up to $500 in prizes. Lifestyle Expert Michelle Yarn shares more…(www.ItsADog.com).

Advertisement