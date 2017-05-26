Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo participates in ‘pied for a porpoise’ challenge

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Animal care workers at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo took a sweet challenge on Friday.

Staff participated the ‘pied for a porpoise’ challenge, after being called out by the Florida Aquarium.

The challenge aims to bring awareness to the 30 Vaquita porpoises left in the world. There is urgent need for financial support to prevent extinction of the Vaquita porpoises.

An emergency conversation plan began this month after being put in place by government in Mexico.

Those interested in donating can go online to directly support the emergency conservation action plan. The website says donations will help by “rapidly mobilizing field operations for an expertly coordinated and urgent attempt to save the Vaquita from extinction.”

Zoo staff challenged Broofield Zoo and Zoo Miami.

