Stowaway lizard discovered at Miami airport

MIAMI, Fla. (WESH) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had to call in a bit of help for a stowaway on board of a cargo plane.

A 4-foot black-throated monitor somehow managed to find itself inside a cargo plane Thursday night at Miami International Airport.

A crew member spotted the lizard and made a call for help.

The FWC brought in the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue venom unit to assist in capturing the lizard. Crews eventually got the lizard into a dog crate.

Black-throated monitors are native to Tanzania and can deliver a nasty bite or lash out with their tails, but are known to be docile and have mild temperaments.

It’s not known how the lizard ended up in the cargo area.

