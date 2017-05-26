St. Petersburg police searching for teens who stole woman’s keys, drove off in car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for two teenage suspects who snatched a woman’s key and stole her car on Saturday.

Police said a woman was seen entering Staples at 2004 34th Street North, when she noticed two boys sitting on the curb, watching her.

As she began shopping, she realized the two seemed to be following her.

Police said the teens approached her in the store and one forcefully snatched her car keys from her hand and ran from the store.

He got into the woman’s car and drove off.

The vehicle has been located, but police are still looking for the suspects.

If you have any information, contact the St. Petersburg police non-emergency number 893-7780 or send a text to TIP411 with SPPD and your tip.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES