Shred your documents for free at ‘8 On Your Side’ Shred-a-thon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is working to keep you and your family safe with a free Shred-a-thon in June.

You can bring up to 8 boxes of personal documents to the Shred-a-thon, which will be held between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Raymond James Stadium. The Shred-a-thon will be held in the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium, which is located at 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa.

It’s important to shred any unneeded documents that have your personal information on them.

“We are excited to hold an event that truly represents the “8 On Your Side” brand and serves the community of Tampa Bay by providing a free service to help protect our viewers’ sensitive financial and personal information from identity theft,” said Andy Alford, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA, News Channel 8 and Great 38.

There will also be an opportunity to visit the partner fan area and have your photo taken with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and Captain Fear. Food trucks will also be onsite to provide refreshments. Everyone that comes out will receive a goody bag from our partners.

News Channel 8 is partnering with our friends at AAA, University of Tampa, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ProShred for this event.

AAA believes events like Shred-a-thon offer consumers an opportunity to prevent identity theft before they can become a victim.

“Identity theft continues to be a major concern for us all, and it is important for people to know how to protect themselves. That is why AAA offers free identity theft protection services for all of its members,” said Kevin Bakewell, Vice-President of Corporate Public Affairs, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The University of Tampa will also participate in the Shred-a-thon to raise awareness about its new Cybersecurity Program and Criminal Justice Program that will launch in the Fall. Enrollment is underway for classes that begin in late August. You can learn more about the program here.

8 On Your Side Shred-a-thon

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017

Time: 7 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Raymond James Stadium North Lot