Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: May 15 to May 19

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed seven Tampa Bay eateries from May 15 to May 19, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Bearss Sandwich Shop at 14022 N Florida Avenue in Tampa

May 16, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 6 violations

Duct tape was used to repair an ice bin inside the shop.

Well water testing report/documentation was not available upon request.

The establishment was operating with no potable running water.

Insecticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to food originating from an unapproved source.

There were no paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at hand-wash sink.

May 18, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Bobby’s Lil Taste of Heaven at 6518 N 40 St in Tampa

May 16, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 15 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found: 3 live roaches were on the sticky trap under the steam table, 1 live roach was on the steam table, 1 live roach was on the wall next to the steam table, 1 live roach was on sticky trap next to chest freezer, 1 live roach was on a sticky trap under the front line and 1 live roach was on the gasket of a non working reach-in cooler.

Dead roaches were found on premises: 8 dead roaches were on a sticky trap under steam table, 5 were on the sticky traps under the front line and 1 was on a non-working reach-in cooler.

Utility lines are unnecessarily exposed along the floor where the 3-compartment sink is located.

May 18, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

Ling’s Buffet 4320 at S. Florida Ave in Lakeland

May 16, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 6 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. Approximately 8-10 roaches were found in the light cover over the 3-compartment sink, 8-12 were found in the light cover over the hand wash sink near the mop sink in the kitchen.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 3-4 roaches were in the soft drink pump system in the kitchen, 2 were in the water heater room, 4 were in the electrical panel near the rear view exit door, 2 were in the rear supply storage room area, 2 were in the stand-up oven and approximately 5-7 live roaches were behind the reach-in freezer in the kitchen.

An accumulation of debris was found in the interior of the ice machine.

The handwashing sink was not accessible for employee to use due to items stored in the sink.

May 17, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

New Beginnings of Tampa at 1410 W. Chilkoot Ave. in Tampa

May 17, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 14 violations

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Dead roaches were found on the premises, 17 dead roaches were observed behind the stove.

An employee had no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.

Outer openings were not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination was present in the form of roaches.

Unwashed fruits and vegetables were stored with ready-to-eat food. Vegetables were cut without being washed.

Worn, torn and soiled floors were found under the cooking equipment around the kitchen.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

An employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was on the counter, 5 were under the prep table, 4 were in the wheels of the operator pulled table outside of the kitchen, 2 were on the wall by the prep table and 2 were walking on the floor by the stove.

May 18, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

New York Buffet at 8503 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

May 18, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 15 violations

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit:Chicken 53 °F, Ribs 50 °F, Egg Rolls 50 °F, Cheese Shredded 53 °F, Salmon 50 °F, Pork 53 °F and Mussels 53 °F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 8-10 roaches were in the dispensing unit of the dishwasher.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Clam, mussel and oyster tags were not marked with last date served.

May 19, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

Bombay Masala at 4023 W. Water Ave. in Tampa

May 18, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 30 violations

Cooked poultry was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, this included Tandoori chicken held at 118 degrees.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: sliced tomatoes 53 F, chopped lettuce 55 F and cut watermelon 51.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 4 live roaches were found in the door hinge of the reach in cooler, 2 were in the gasket of reach-in cooler, 2 were in the wheels of kitchen cart, 3 were under the cook line, 1 was on the floor of the cook line, 2 were behind the stove/oven, 1 was in the hinge of the walk-in cooler, 2 were by the mop sink and 3 were found behind the ice machine.

The interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with accumulation of food residue.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 5 dead roaches were under the dishwashing machine, 2 were found behind the ice machine, approximately 4 were in the dry storage area, 1 was on the floor by the walk-in cooler and 3 were by the mop sink.

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

May 19, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 13 violations

Fork in the Road at 6657 49th Street N. in Pinellas Park

May 19, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 3 violations

Food was being prepared outside. The Mobile food unit had a fryer set up outside hooked to a propane tank.

The establishment was operating with no potable running water.

Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked after opening. This included portioned bags of deli meat and cheese.

May 22, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from May 15, to May 19, 2017.

Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw pork was stored over cooked pasta in the walk-in cooler.

The slicer blade soiled with old food debris.

Single-service articles were stored on a soiled surface. The Togo boxes were stored on the floor by the back exit door.

An employee put gloves on without washing their hands when engaging in food prep in the kitchen.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: 47° shrimp, 44° tofu, 45° chicken 73°.

Raw meat was held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: Macaroni cheese 48°, lettuce 52°, chicken 44° and cheese 52°.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food: Ham over salad.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. The cook touched raw grounded beef and then touched a lettuce setup without washing his hands.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held more than 24 hours and not properly being date marked.

The wall over the door to the walk-in freezer was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

The walls were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust throughout the kitchen.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse

The bathroom facility was not clean.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler.

Cooked potentially hazardous food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

The shelf under the preparation table was soiled with food debris.

