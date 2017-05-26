Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Super Burgers and Sriracha Hummus Burgers

Super Burgers and Sriracha Hummus Burgers

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings (with leftovers))

Recipe: Super Burgers

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

1 (8-oz) package baby squash

1 (6-oz) package sliced portabellas

Cooking spray

1 lb grass-fed organic ground beef

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

6 tablespoons white cheddar dressing

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

Steps:

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Trim stem of squash; slice in half lengthwise. Add squash and mushrooms to bowl; coat with cooking spray. Place beef and 1/2 cup cheese in second bowl; mix until blended. Form beef into 4 patties.

2. Grill vegetables 3–4 minutes, turning once, or until charred with grill marks; transfer to cutting board. Place burgers on grill; grill 3–4 minutes without turning. Flip burgers over; top each with remaining 1 cup cheese. Grill 4–5 more minutes or until cheese melts and meat is 160°F.

3. Chop vegetables coarsely; toss with 2 tablespoons dressing. Coat bottom 1/2 of each bun with 1 tablespoon of remaining 4

tablespoons dressing; place burgers on bun. Top each burger with 1/2 cup vegetable relish and top half of bun. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 570kcal; FAT 30g; SAT FAT 14g; TRANS FAT 0.5g; CHOL 120mg; SODIUM 700mg; CARB 29g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 6g; PROTEIN 44g; VIT A 15%; VIT C 35%; CALC 45%; IRON 25%

Recipe: Sriracha Hummus Burgers

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup seedless cucumber, thinly sliced

1 lb grass-fed organic ground beef

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 slices organic cheddar cheese

4 tablespoons sriracha hummus spread, divided

1 cup organic salad greens

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

Steps:

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Slice cucumber. Mix beef, salt, and pepper in mixing bowl; until blended. Form beef into 4 patties.

2. Place burgers on grill; grill 3–4 minutes without turning. Flip burgers over and top each with 1 slice cheese. Grill 4–5 more minutes or until cheese melts and meat is 160°F.

3. Coat bottom and top halves of buns with hummus (about 1/2 tablespoon on each half). Place burgers on bottom half bun. Top

burgers with cucumber slices,1/4 cup greens, and top half bun; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 450kcal; FAT 22g; SAT FAT 9g; TRANS FAT 5g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 630mg; CARB 26g; FIBER 4g;

SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 36g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 8%; CALC 30%; IRON 25%