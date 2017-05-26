Police on scene of crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are on scene of an accident on the eastbound side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway Friday afternoon.

Traffic delays are expected as crews are on scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle.

Police said injuries are unknown at this time.

Expect #traffic delays eastbound Courtney Campbell as we are on scene of wreck with overturned vehicle. Unknown injuries at this time. — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) May 26, 2017

