Owner of St. Petersburg assisted living facility arrested for sexual battery, false imprisonment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 73-year-old owner of an assisted living facility is facing charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Detectives said Enrique De La Piedra is the owner of the Osprey Assisted Living Facility, located at 6775 40th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

The victim reported De La Piedra asked her to come into his office and speak with him.

Detectives said the victim entered the office and De La Piedra abruptly locked the office door behind her.

De La Piedra allegedly hugged the victim, who attempted to get away. He then reportedly sexually assault her.

The victim reported she resisted De La Piedra’s unwanted sexual contact and told him “no” several times.

Detectives said the victim was able to escape from the office and reported the incident to other employees and deputies were later notified.

The victim was not physically injured in the incident.

Detectives were able to verify the victim’s account through various investigative techniques.

De La Piedra admitted to locking the door in the office and having sexual contact with the victim. He told detectives the sexual contact with consensual.

De Le Piedra was arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective N. De Leon of the robbery/homicide unit at 727-582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or go online.

