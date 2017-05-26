‘Math Alive’ exhibit for kids opens at Glazer Children’s Museum

Math Alive offers plenty of fun activities for kids at the Glazer Children's Museum in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An exciting opportunity for kids is happening in Tampa Bay. This weekend, the traveling ‘Math Alive’ exhibit opens at Tampa’s Glazer Children’s museum for the summer.

The sprawling 5,000-square-foot museum will be packed with dozens of modules to let kids experience math in an applied setting.

We’re talking video games, sports, fashion, music, robotics and more.

Raytheon sponsors the exhibit, something former NASA astronaut and deputy vice president of Raytheon Robert Curbeam says is an incredible opportunity for kids to get excited about being innovators in America.

“This is a global economy and we’re not just competing internally – we’re competing against the rest of the world – it’s important that we stay competitive – and one way to do that is to educate our kids in the stem fields,”  said Robert Curbeam, former NASA astronaut.”

There are no books here, it’s all math science and engineering in applied settings.

From understanding how to build structures , to designing and testing snow boards, kid can spend the summer learning about stem jobs and opportunities.

The exhibit runs until July 8th and there will be fun activities for military families on Memorial Day.

