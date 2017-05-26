Marion County man accused of throwing baby out of home

Ryan Fowler, Marion County Jail booking photo

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A man in Marion County has been arrested and charged with throwing a baby in a car seat out the door of a home.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Fowler, 22.

Fowler is charged with child abuse and battery on the infant’s mother, who is his girlfriend.

Fowler was taken to the Marion County Jail Tuesday after deputies said he got into an argument with his girlfriend over some pictures posted on Snapchat, struck her and then grabbed the car seat with their baby girl and threw it out the door.

“That there is a 2-month-old child in that car seat, it’s a very disturbing thing to know that that child was just flung around and part of this altercation. It’s child abuse,” Lauren Lettelier, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Neither the mother or child required hospital treatment.

Fowler is set to be arraigned next month and has a restraining order preventing him from having contact with the mother or child.

