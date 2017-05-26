Inmates steal prison van, escape from Minnesota correctional facility

Published:
NBC News Channel

LINO LAKES, Minn. (WFLA) – Five inmates escaped from a Minnesota correctional facility on Friday morning after reportedly stealing a prison van.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) confirms an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Lino Lakes managed to get behind the wheel of a 2011 white Ford van with the Minnesota tag #937 EPJ and escaped with multiple offenders inside.

The van was later located at an intersection with some inmates still inside. Most of the escapees are back in custody, but one prisoner remains at large.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts become available.

