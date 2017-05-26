Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa woman

By Published:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered Tampa woman.

Detectives say Milania Agosto, 70, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disappeared from her residence on Lynn Road.

She was last seen going to bed and was discovered missing on Friday morning at 7:30 am when she didn’t show up to Sunshine Adult Day Care, located at 6626 Hanley Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s