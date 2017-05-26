Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered Tampa woman.

Detectives say Milania Agosto, 70, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disappeared from her residence on Lynn Road.

She was last seen going to bed and was discovered missing on Friday morning at 7:30 am when she didn’t show up to Sunshine Adult Day Care, located at 6626 Hanley Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

