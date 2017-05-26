Deputies investigating murder at Largo motel find 2 kids alone

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered two children alone at a Largo motel when they arrived to investigate a murder.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Andrea Cove Motel at 10464 106th Ave. N. in an unincorporated area of Largo.

That’s where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The search continues for a suspect.

Evidence markers litter the parking lot at the motel, possibly indicating the spots where shell casings landed.

Two children who were left alone were discovered in a motel room when deputies arrived to investigate the shooting.

Deputies tell us their parents are nowhere to be found.

They had to take the hinges off the motel room door to get to the children.

They appeared to be okay.

Detectives say they do not believe the children are connected to the murder. They are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

