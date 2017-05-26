Deputies investigating murder at Largo motel find 2 kids alone

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
Around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Andrea Cove Motel at 10464 106th Ave. N. in an unincorporated area of Largo.

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered two children alone at a Largo motel when they arrived to investigate a murder.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Andrea Cove Motel at 10464 106th Ave. N. in  an unincorporated area of Largo.

That’s where they found a man with gunshot wounds.  He was taken to a local hospital where he died, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The search continues for a suspect.

Evidence markers litter the parking lot at the motel, possibly indicating the spots where shell casings landed.

Two children who were left alone were discovered in a motel room when deputies arrived to investigate the shooting.

Deputies tell us their parents are nowhere to be found.

They had to take the hinges off the motel room door to get to the children.

They appeared to be okay.

Detectives say they do not believe the children are connected to the murder. They are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s