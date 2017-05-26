Chipotle says hackers stole payment information in malware breach

(WFLA) – Chipotle admits hackers may have stolen vital credit card information from customers.

The information includes credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes.

The data was stolen during a malware breach at Chipotle stores between March and April.

Customers should closely monitor their credit card statements.

The website lists multiple locations in the Tampa Bay area that may have been affected by the malware breach.

If customers have questions regarding the incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

