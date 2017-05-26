Better Pics of Your Kids

Mia McCormick from BottleSunshine.com
5 Tips for Kid Photography with your Smartphone –
- Find the Light
- Light is always the key to making a great photo – no matter what you are shooting. So if you are inside try to find a big window with lots of natural light flowing in. Place the kids at about a 45 degree angle or facing the window so the light falls across the side of their face and most of their cheeks. If you’re outside look for even lighting. The best is a space with all shade. Bright sun can cause pockets of overexposed areas of your image – and if everyone is in the sun you’re almost always gonna get the squint. Complete shade is your best friend for good color and exposure.
- Get Low
- When you are making shots of kids, you need to think about how children are generally seen – and break that. Kids – are small. So this means we are used to seeing them lower, and our eye line is generally higher than theirs – making them look up. Try shooting lower – at the kids eye line or even under. The picture that you make of them in this vantage point will look a LOT better because it’s not an angel you are used to seeing them. Bad knees for bending? Flip your phone upside down when you shoot. This will put the lens much lower and let you use the side buttons to take a shot.
- Get Close
- Your phone has a super wide angle lens so that means that the sweet spot for shooting pictures of people is between 3-6 feet away. If you get closer to 10 ft they will look really far away in the frame. Get closer to 2 feet and their faces will start to get stretched and look distorted.
- Secret Sticker
- Once you have the eye line covered, you need to make sure the eyes are focused on the lens. My trick? Use a sticker. Place sticker near the lens and that should get them to focus in the lens area, making sure the eyes connect with the shot. You can even cover it with a finger, and play peek a boo, getting more of a reaction.
- Secret Burst Mode
- Use your phone’s secret burst mode to capture a burst of photos instead of just one. You’ll have a better chance of nailing the shot where everyone is looking at the camera if you take 15 photos in a second instead of just 1. On iPhone just press and hold the shutter. On Samsung go to settings and turn burst mode on then do the same. Just hold down the big white shutter button.