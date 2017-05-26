8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | May 27-28

By Published:

1. Downtown Fourth Friday (Friday)
Enjoy an exquisite evening of arts and entertainment along the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk. Get the details

2. Tampa Bay Margarita Festival (Saturday)
Try hundreds of different margaritas and indulge in some local cuisine. Get the details

3. Ybor City Saturday Market (Saturday)
Get your produce, gourmet foods, freshly baked breads and more. Get the details

4. Memorial Day Observance (Sunday)
The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance is hosting its annual Memorial Day. Get the details

5. Light up Tampa Bay Channelside (Sunday)
Come check out a Memorial Day celebration for the community with live music. Get the details

6. Treasure Kwest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Check out the all new family-friendly escape room on Clearwater Beach. Get the details

7. Sunset Music Festival (Saturday, Sunday)
Dead- international superstars on the EDM scene, are headlining this year’s Sunset Music Festival. Get the details

8. Cat Show (Saturday, Sunday)
Cats will compete in 12 different rings, both days this weekend showing off their skills. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!
Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

WEATHER
We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s