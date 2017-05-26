8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | May 27-28

1. Downtown Fourth Friday (Friday)

Enjoy an exquisite evening of arts and entertainment along the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk. Get the details

2. Tampa Bay Margarita Festival (Saturday)

Try hundreds of different margaritas and indulge in some local cuisine. Get the details

3. Ybor City Saturday Market (Saturday)

Get your produce, gourmet foods, freshly baked breads and more. Get the details

4. Memorial Day Observance (Sunday)

The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance is hosting its annual Memorial Day. Get the details

5. Light up Tampa Bay Channelside (Sunday)

Come check out a Memorial Day celebration for the community with live music. Get the details

6. Treasure Kwest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Check out the all new family-friendly escape room on Clearwater Beach. Get the details

7. Sunset Music Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Dead- international superstars on the EDM scene, are headlining this year’s Sunset Music Festival. Get the details

8. Cat Show (Saturday, Sunday)

Cats will compete in 12 different rings, both days this weekend showing off their skills. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don't see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we'd love to see pictures.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY