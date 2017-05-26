2017 Hurricane Guide

Learn important information about how to prepare for hurricane season in the Tampa Bay area, including action steps for developing a family plan, tips to protect you, your pets and your home as well as must-have supplies and shelter information. Read/Download the WFLA News Channel Hurricane-Ready Guide 2017.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.