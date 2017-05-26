2 Polk Co. men arrested in connection to vicious golf course murder

By Published:
The body of homicide victim Preston Burnett was found at the old Skyview Golf Course in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with the “vicious” slaying of 29-year-old Preston Burnett, whose body was found at an old golf course in Lakeland earlier this month.

Christopher Clardy, 39, of Auburndale and Jamie “Jamo” Garst, 30, of Winter Haven are now in custody, facing first-degree murder charges.

The sheriff’s office says Clardy was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Garst faces the same charges along with a charge for tampering with evidence.

Clardy is due in court for his first appearance hearing on Friday at 1 pm.

Garst will have his first appearance hearing on Saturday at 8 am.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media about the arrests and how the homicide was solved at 11 am on Friday.

No further details have been released at this time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s