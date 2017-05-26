2 Polk Co. men arrested in connection to vicious golf course murder

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with the “vicious” slaying of 29-year-old Preston Burnett, whose body was found at an old golf course in Lakeland earlier this month.

Christopher Clardy, 39, of Auburndale and Jamie “Jamo” Garst, 30, of Winter Haven are now in custody, facing first-degree murder charges.

The sheriff’s office says Clardy was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Garst faces the same charges along with a charge for tampering with evidence.

Clardy is due in court for his first appearance hearing on Friday at 1 pm.

Garst will have his first appearance hearing on Saturday at 8 am.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media about the arrests and how the homicide was solved at 11 am on Friday.

No further details have been released at this time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES