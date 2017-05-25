Woman traveling country paying drug addicts to get vasectomies, tubes tied

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A woman on a mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies is making stops across the country.
Barbara Harris is the founder of a non-profit organization called Project Prevention. She travels around the country in her van, giving cash incentives to drug addicts who agree to get on permanent birth control.
For women, this is the implant, an IUD, or having their tubes tied. For men, it’s a vasectomy. Addicts do not receive birth control inside her RV. They must get their birth control from a health clinic, then send her the paperwork. After that, Harris sends them $300.
Harris founded the organization after she adopted four babies who were dependent on drugs. She says she doesn’t care if people find what she’s doing controversial.
“The women made a choice to use drugs. The children did not make that choice.” She goes on to say, “The people who come out the loudest are not willing to adopt these children. They want to campaign for women’s right to keep procreating, but if you ask them to adopt a drug-addicted baby, no, they wouldn’t.”
Harris spends most of her days travelling the country looking for drug hot spots. For more information about her non-profit, click here.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Tampa Bay athletes reach for 2017 Reebok Crossfit Games
- Apple patents circular pizza box to stop soggy crusts
- Ring bought at garage sale now worth $456K
- Safari exploration at Busch Gardens for National Endangered Species Day
- Memorial Day gas prices at all-time low in Tampa Bay
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.