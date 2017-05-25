Winter Haven music teacher knew ‘Voice’ winner Chris Blue would be successful

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – It was perhaps the longest four seconds of his life. Chris Blue stood waiting to hear that he had won the voice. He was the last man chosen for season 12 and ended up being the last man standing.

“I began to think about everyone other than myself,” Blue said.

During that short, but long wait, Blue says his mind wandered back to the fear he felt when he decided to try out.

“My mom and my family they always believed in me and I was like, ‘Hey if (it doesn’t work out) I just won’t tell anybody I came down here to try out for the voice.’ This never happened people.”

Two women at Winter Haven’s Inwood Elementary School saw Blue’s success coming.

One is now a guidance counselor and the other is Blue’s former music teacher, who has since retired.

“He was full of life and spunky and you could tell he had all this talent you saw trickling down through the other children… Kind of in a package that was just about to explode,” said Blue’s former music teacher Jenny Wilson.

“When I saw Chris on TV, it was like the same little kid, but taller,” recalled guidance counselor Mimi Huecker.

Harkening back to the days, he sat in class playing instruments, knowing now the real instrument was inside him.

They tell me Chris was a cheerful child, the bright smile in yearbook photos, only outshined by his bright ambition. Their sign of pride for his national success is a teaching tool for little boys in his footsteps.

“It was really good for them to see someone who had a goal at their age, or younger than them actually and just didn’t give up,” Huecker said.

