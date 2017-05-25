VIDEO: Pinellas deputies look for robber who snatched cash out of elderly man’s pocket

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect who was caught on surveillance snatching an envelope full of cash from an elderly victim.

The incident occurred at the Optical Outlet located at 3665 East Bay Drive in Largo.

Detectives say the 81-year-old victim was waiting with his wife for an appointment when he decided to make a quick trip to the ATM. He walked across the street to the Sun Trust Bank and withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash. The money was placed in an envelope, which was tucked into the front pocket of his shirt, and the man returned to the eye doctors.

While he was waiting in the lobby for his wife to finish her appointment, the suspect, a white male in his early twenties is seen on surveillance footage sitting next to the victim. Then, he moves quickly past the man, snatching the envelope full of cash before fleeing the establishment.

The unidentified suspect is described as a 6′ tall white male weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has a thin build, light hair, and a light skin tone. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, black tennis shoes and black shin-high socks with a black and silver ball cap that may have a Chicago Bulls logo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact Detective J. Upton of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-6200. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and eligible for a reward should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

