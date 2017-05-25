Target 8: Seller of puppies dying of parvo pleads no contest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For a year now, Target 8 has documented the agony and anguish Hayley Lidey dropped on people in the Tampa Bay area.

She sold them sick and dying puppies.

Cheryl Hostetler got one of Lidey’s puppies. She had no idea her puppy, Bhodie, was plagued with parvo.

“Three days later, he died in my lap,” Hostetler said.

Chelsea Haller paid Lidey $300 for a puppy that died within days.

“I sat down on the couch and I cried,” Haller said.

Lidey was in court on Thursday, facing two misdemeanor charges for selling a puppy to Christopher and Shawn Tomares. The puppy, Leo, did not have his required shots and did not have a health certificate.

Five days later, Leo succumbed to parvo.

“The whole time I was just sobbing,” Shawn Tomares said. “It was so heartbreaking.”

Lidey sold the dogs while she was on probation for fencing stolen property.

She plead no contest. Adjudication of guilt is withheld and she will pay Christopher Tomares $354 restitution.

Lidey is no stranger to violating probation. A year ago, she refused to take a drug test. She told Judge Perry there was a long line and she couldn’t wait.

Another probation violation followed for illegally selling dogs.

“Ma’am, I’ll tell you, this is your last chance in front of me,” said Judge Perry. “I see you again, you’re going to prison… You need to stop your thieving ways.”

