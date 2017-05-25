Students from Bradenton elementary schools win Red Nose Challenge

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Students from three elementary schools in Bradenton won the Red Nose Challenge contest.

Comic Relief, the nonprofit behind the Red Nose Day fundraising campaign, announced the winners last week.

Students from Samoset Elementary School, Manatee Elementary School and Manatee Charter created videos presenting the issue of poverty and explained how they plan to make an impact for children living in poverty.

A student team in grades from third to fifth from Bradenton, including William McKnight of Manatee Charter, Anajiah Edwards and Jermaine Edwards of Manatee Elementary School and Branniyah Taylor of Samoset Elementary School, best showcased their idea to make a difference for children living in poverty, as well as one statistic or fact on the issue and why everyone should care.

The elementary school teams will receive $5,000 to implement their plan of action or donate to a charitable organization, as well as video equipment for the team leader and a prize back for each team member.

Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. Comic Relief Inc. has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign’s founding in 1988. Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with the mission to raise money and awareness to end child poverty and has raised over $60 million to date for the cause.

Beneficiaries include Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund, Feeding America, Save the Children, The Global Fund and more.

