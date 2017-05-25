Speed Busters: Speeders clocked near Dunedin golf course

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters paid a visit to Dunedin where one woman is worried about speeders near a golf course.

WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey received a call from a Pinellas County woman who says she’s also a speed buster and lead foots are running par for the course. So, Leslee went to check it out.

St. Andrew’s Golf Links is located in Dunedin. The course runs right along the residential stretch of Palm Boulevard, which is exactly where Tammi Janiga resides.

“People just love to speed down this road,” said Janiga. “We have bicyclists, people walking their dogs and joggers, and we don’t have sidewalks. It’s a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

Janiga was convinced that drivers were speeding, but she wanted proof. So, she Googled how to find software to catch speeders, and downloaded a phone app call Speed Clock. After measurements are made, the app estimates an object’s speed and takes a picture of the object when it passes.

Tammi showed Leslee how the app works. “See how the dot follows the object,” explained Janiga. Leslee had Tammi use the app on a vehicle that was passing. Leslee clocked 36 mph, while Janiga registered 37 mph. Leslee’s radar gun and the app grab their data in different ways, but they got similar results.

Janiga told Leslee she captured several vehicles speeding and sent them to the Dunedin Mayor’s office and also contacted the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslee contacted the mayor’s office, which provided paperwork showing four patrols were directed to Palm Boulevard after Janiga’s complaints. Those patrols showed two warnings for speeding were given and zero citations. Also, a speed feedback sign was installed down the street from Janiga on Palm Boulevard.

So, Leslee and Tammi began speed busting. Leslee quickly caught vehicles speeding. One Leslee could not keep up with and clocked it at 52 mph, although she believes it continued to increase its speed. Another sped by at 61 mph.

Janiga appreciated the mayor’s assistance, but told Leslee she is hoping for a permanent solution.

Leslee reached out to the mayor’s office and has been in contact with Joan Rice, the City of Dunedin Traffic and Transportation Engineer. Rice has implemented another speed feedback sign right outside of Janiga’s home, which is where they were speed busting. She is also collecting data regarding the possibility of a stop sign as well as traffic speed data for Palm Boulevard, and of course Leslee will be following up.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES