Report: More Americans with Alzheimer’s are dying at home

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say 1 in 4 Alzheimer’s deaths are now occurring at home — a startling increase that marks a shift away from hospitals and nursing homes.

Over 15 years, Alzheimer’s deaths in hospitals, nursing homes or other long-term care facilities shrank from more than 80 percent to 60 percent.

Meanwhile, those dying at home rose from 14 percent to 25 percent.

Experts say it’s not clear why the shift is happening and say more research is needed.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that’s most common in the elderly. The Alzheimer’s death rate has risen 55 percent since 1999 and the disease is the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. There’s no known cure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the data Thursday.

