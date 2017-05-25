Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $275 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – An estimated $275 million is up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the largest jackpot in the country, according to the Florida Lottery.

The top prize will be paid in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment. The money must be claimed within 60 days after the drawing to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize in installments.

Players will also have the chance to win lower-tier prizes of $4 to $2 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations.

Tickets must be purchased before 10 pm Eastern time on Saturday, May 27. Then, six numbers will be drawn at 10:59 pm Eastern time.

Five white balls are drawn from a drum with 69 balls and a red ball is drawn from a drum with 26 balls.

The game is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

If there is no winner on Saturday night, the jackpot will increase before the next drawing.

As a reminder, players should sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place. Participants should also check their tickets to see if they may have won a smaller cash prize.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES