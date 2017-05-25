Pasco woman’s phone number accidentally published on backpage.com

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey woman had a major problem when someone inadvertently listed her phone number on a website advertising for dates.

Kathy Fustaino, 53, noticed a number of odd text messages coming to her cell phone, asking for photos and prices.

Fustaino finally asked one of the messengers, how they got her number. That’s when she learned it had been listed on backpage.com.

Since we started researching this story, the number has been changed. It appears the prefix of the correct number listed, 201, was originally listed as 207… which is Fustaino’s number.

Her biggest complaint though, she couldn’t reach anyone with backpage.com to get the problem solved. It appears perhaps the poster changed the ad.

Fustaino says she received at least 38 messages in less than 24 hours.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at 5:30 on WFLA News Channel 8

