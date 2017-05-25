Pasco woman’s phone number accidentally published on backpage.com

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published:
Kathy Fustaino was frustrated to learn her phone number was posted on backpage.com.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) –  A New Port Richey woman had a major problem when someone inadvertently listed her phone number on a website advertising for dates.

Kathy Fustaino, 53, noticed a number of odd text messages coming to her cell phone, asking for photos and prices.

Fustaino finally asked one of the messengers, how they got her number. That’s when she learned it had been listed on backpage.com.

Since we started researching this story,  the number has been changed.  It appears the prefix of the correct number listed, 201, was originally listed as 207… which is Fustaino’s number.

Her biggest complaint though, she couldn’t reach anyone with backpage.com to get the problem solved. It appears perhaps the poster changed the ad.

Fustaino says she received at least 38 messages in less than 24 hours.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at 5:30 on WFLA News Channel 8

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s