Pasco County mother missing almost 2 months, case high priority for sheriff’s office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The parents of missing 20-year-old Destiny Aaron are frantic and clinging to hope that she is safe.

Destiny vanished almost two months ago from her home in Hudson, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter.

“Destiny has never gone this long without contacting someone,” said her mother, Karen Aaron.

Someone saw Destiny near her home off East Road near Ithica Avenue, just after midnight, April 1.

While her parents admit to past drug use by Destiny, they can’t fathom she would abandon her daughter Vanessa.

“She wouldn’t leave her. She’s a gorgeous little girl. She misses her momma. Everybody just wants her to come home,” said Karen.

“She lives for her daughter. That’s one thing, yeah, she made some bad decisions, some 20-year-old decisions. But, she’d always be there for her daughter and her court dates,” said her father, Gene Aaron.

Destiny vanished three days before she was supposed to be in court in a custody battle over Vanessa.

The case is a high priority at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

“Every day, we want to make sure that every lead that comes in, every investigative step that we can possibly take,” said Major Jeff Peake.

Destiny has gone missing before, but she always calls someone.

“If she’s out there listening to this right now, just call us. Let us know you’re okay. That’s what’s important to us,” said Major Peake.

Destiny’s boyfriend told her father the two had a fight and she left.

The wait for answers is agonizing.

“We’re believing that God is going to bring her home. We just want to know something. Anything,” said Karen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s office at 800-706-2488.

