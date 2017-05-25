Parents encouraged to teach kids safety plan following Ariana Grande concert bombing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The tragic, deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in England has Tampa Bay area parents concerned about their kids’ safety.

Young people make up a large portion of the pop star’s fan base. Tragically, children were killed and injured in the attack.

Parents are now having discussions with their children on how to be safe at public events.

“My 14 year-old was telling me about the suicide bomber attack last night, and so it brought up a good question with my 9 year-old wanting to know what a suicide bomber was,” said Tampa Bay area mother Kim Sverdlow.

She said it was a conversation she wasn’t expecting to have.

“Just the not knowing is scary. You just never know when something bad is going to happen in the scary world that we live in,” Sverdlow said.

Tampa police tell us every family should at least discuss a plan on what to do before, during and after chaotic incidents.

“We always tell people, ‘If you see something, say something,’ so we can do something,” said Tampa Police Department Spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

Hegarty believes it’s helpful to tell your kids to be aware of and report unattended packages or bags.

“Also when you go in, know where the exits are, know where you can find law enforcement, in case you do have something that you want to report,” Hegarty said.

He also said to have a place to meet after an event, just in case something happens, like the stampeding crowds that flooded from the concert venue in Manchester.

“Your cell phone might not work and your reception might be knocked out with the large crowds,” Hegarty said.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES